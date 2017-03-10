Hotels booked up after Detroiters lose power Local News Hotels booked up after Detroiters lose power The massive outages and serious property damage sent many metro Detroiters running to hotels, but with rooms booking up fast is there anywhere left to go?

Fox 2 worked the phones and made stops into hotels all around southeastern Michigan and we heard the same words over and over -- no rooms available.

We ran into Christopher and Lakeeda Moss outside a hotel in Troy.

"We dropped the kids off at their grandmother's and we decided to come look for a hotel, this is our second one," Christopher said.

But there are no vacancies here, even though it looks pretty empty.

Wednesday's windstorm left hundreds of thousands of people in dark with no electricity and no heat, and that now translates into no available hotel rooms.

"We did tough it out the first two nights but our kids, we kind of made it fun like camping, but there's only so much camping you can take when the temperature's dropping in the house," Christopher said.

Other people we talked to couldn’t tough it out

"My wife's on oxygen so we can't just stay home," said Carl Reimer.

And for that reason Carl says he only waited two hours to book a hotel room after the power went out.

"A lot of people thought it's just going to be a little while," Carl said.

Mary Bull was lucky too.

"It's a nice hotel with the dog it's a little tougher to hang out here. But yeah, they're very nice here. They have a little happy hour every evening," she said.

We did find hotel rooms available at the Drury Inn and Suites in Frankenmuth.

Not exactly in the metro Detroit area but if you need a warm place to stay, it is an option.