Fundraiser for fallen Detroit officer's family Local News Fundraiser for fallen Detroit officer’s family

William and Alexander Steil lost their very own superhero last fall. Their dad, Detroit Police Captain Ken Steil was shot in the line of duty. He died unexpectedly days later from a blood clot.

“Ken was such a good kid, from the time he was little until now,” said Kenneth Steil, Capt. Steil’s father.

On Friday March 10, a benefit is being held at Villa Penna in Sterling Heights in Capt. Steil's honor. The money raised will go towards William and Alexander's education.

“The boys are doing well and a lot of the police officers come over and play with them, which helps,” said Diane Steil, Capt. Steil’s mother.

“They’re proud of their dad and they miss him a lot. We’re trying to do our part by helping them and staying with them. Hopefully they'll grow up to be like their dad,” said Capt. Steil’s father.

The benefit is from 6 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. March 10 at Villa Penna, 43985 Hayes Road in Sterling Heights.

“It's $50 admission ticket. We’ll have several silent auction gifts to bid on as well as three live auction gifts. We’re going to have a beautiful buffet dinner by Villa Penna, D.J. music afterwards,” said Michael Schodowski, event organizer.

Everyone is welcome.

“Come on down its going to be a happy time, it’s not going to be a sad time. We’re going to celebrate Ken Jr’s life,” said Capt. Steil’s mother. “The little boys are going to have fun.”