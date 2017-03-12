DTE Update: Roughly 147,000 remain without power as of Saturday night

Posted:Mar 12 2017 12:03AM EST

Updated:Mar 12 2017 12:12AM EST

(WJBK) - DTE crews have restored more than 653,000 customers in nearly four days, The company says it's still on track to restore at least 90% of customers by the end of Sunday. FOX 2's Camille Amiri has the details.


