2 officers dragged, injured while arresting stolen car suspects in Detroit

Two Detroit Police officer were dragged before arresting a couple of stolen car suspects early Sunday morning on Detroit's west side.

At approximately 2 a.m. Sunday, two Detroit Police officers observed the driver of a stolen gray Dodge Caravan pushing a stolen black Dodge Hellcat at Michigan Avenue near Cecil Avenue.

The officers followed the suspects to the area of 30th Street and I-94, where they attempted to stop the vehicles.

The driver of the Hellcat bailed from the car and attempt to jump into the driver's side of the van, but one of the officers was able to grab onto the suspect.

That suspect then grabbed the steering wheel of the van and told the driver of the van to press the gas pedal, causing the van to spin.

This caused both officers to be dragged by the suspect vehicle. One officer's foot was also run over.

The driver of the van then bailed from the vehicle and a short foot chase followed.

Other officers arrived on scene to assist in arresting the suspects.

Both officers were treated and released from Henry Ford Hospital, suffering abrasions and cuts.

The suspects, a 24-year-old man and a 27-year-old man, were arrested and are expected to be arraigned Monday on charges of receiving and concealing stolen vehicles and felony assault of a police officer.