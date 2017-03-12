ATF investigates fire at Ypsilanti mosque

- Local and federal agencies are investigating after a fire at an Ypsilanti mosque broke out on Saturday evening.

The first 911 call came in at 4:59 p.m. Saturday to report a fire at the Islamic Center of Ypsilanti, located at 5905 Michigan Avenue. A total of 14 calls were placed to 911 to report the fire.

Pittsfield Township Fire Chief Sean Gleason says it's unknown if the fire is suspicious or not, but because the location is a place of prayer, they asked the ATF to help with the investigation.

ATF investigators are asking anyone who may have been in the area and may have seen possible suspicious activity near the mosque around 4:45 p.m. Saturday to call 1-888-ATF-TIPS.