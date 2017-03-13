Monday morning: 45,000 DTE customers still without power

- As of 5:30 a.m. Monday, DTE says 45,000 customers are still without power. Power has been restored to 755,000 customers - more than 90 percent of the 800,000 who were impacted by Wednesday's wind story.

DTE says this is the "most significant weather event" in its more than 100-year history. Wind speeds reached more than 60 mph, which is near tropical storm-force speeds.

For the 45,000 customers still without power, DTE says they know this has been a trying period. As DTE continues to receive information from the field, estimates are being provided to customers. All customers to take caution today as the National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for southeast Michigan.

Temperatures are expected to dip into the teens tonight. Officials have set up warming shelters in cities throughout metro Detroit. To find out near you, visit www.empoweringmichigan.com.