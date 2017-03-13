Man hospitalized as car goes into Lake St. Clair during Monday's snow

- Crews are working to pull a car out of Lake St. Clair after it went off the road and into the water.

The car went off the road at Lakeshore and Clairview sometime Monday morning. As of 9:45 a.m., the car was still in the water and tracks were visible that showed the path the car took when it skidded off the road and into the water.

Two officers who were called to the scene were able to pull the driver from the car.

The driver escaped the accident and was taken to a nearby hospital. Police said they have not been able to speak with the driver to find out what caused him to go off the road.

