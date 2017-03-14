Ohio AMBER Alert: 10-month-old abducted near Michigan border

- Authorities in Ohio have issued an AMBER Alert for a 10-month-old boy. Winston Ramey was last seen in Delta, Ohio, which is about 10 miles south of the Michigan border and 25 miles south of Adrian, Mich.

Authorities say the child was abducted by his father, James Ramey, who is armed and dangerous. Police aren't sure right now which way they went or what Ramey's car looks like.

Winston has brown hair and brown eyes, and weighs about 32 lbs. James is 27 years old and also has brown hair and brown eyes. He's 6 feet tall and weighs 150 lbs.

If you have information, contact the Fulton County Sheriff's Office at (877) 262-3764.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.