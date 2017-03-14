Scrappers caught on video breaking into Summit Place Mall in Waterford Local News Scrappers caught on video breaking into Summit Place Mall in Waterford The Waterford Police Department has released surveillance video of a break-in at the closed Summit Place Mall that happened in February where scrappers broke in and rummaged through.

The breakin happened on February 3 at 11:45. According to the video, two suspects broke into the mall through a roof hatch.

The two men were both wearing winter jackets and stocking hats and police said they were there to scrap metal from inside the building. The video shows them rummaging through several areas before leaving the building.

Summit Place Mall was Michigan's first enclosed shopping mall and sits at the corner of Telegraph and Elizabeth Lake Road between Pontiac and Waterford Township. The mall once housed a Kroger and a Montgomery Ward as well as a Hudson's.

By the turn of the century, Montgomery Ward was closing and Hudson's was remodeled and renamed Marshall Field's and later Macy's.

By 2014, the mall's final tenat - Sears - closed in December, leaving the shopping mall vacant and a target for vandals and scrappers.

Anyone who has any information about February's breaking and entering is asked to call the anonymous line 248-674-COPS.