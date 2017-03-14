Elizabeth Warren keynote speaker at NAACP Fight For Freedom Fund Dinner

- Sen. Elizabeth Warren will be the keynote speaker at the NAACP's 62nd Annual Fight For Freedom Fund Dinner in Detroit.

The dinner is on Sunday, April 23, 2017 at 5 p.m. at Cobo Conference Center. The theme for this year's Dinner is "A New Era, The Same Cause…Justice," and we're told there will also be a celebration of women at the conference.

The Detroit Branch NAACP is the largest branch in the Association.

You can get more information on the dinner and order tickets at www.detroitnaacp.org.