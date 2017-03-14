Local highschoolers holding anti-Trump rally during Detroit visit Local News Local highschoolers holding anti-Trump rally during Detroit visit Some local high schoolers are hoping to meet with President Trump on Wednesday when he makes his visit to Michigan.

Despite not being old enough to vote, they say they've got some ideas they'd like the president to hear.

"You have to educate them on the politics and let them understand what politics is all about," said Ron Thomas, an English teacher at Martin Luther King Jr. High School.

For a group of students at Martin Luther King Jr. High School, their education will be Wednesday when President Donald Trump visits metro Detroit.

"Trump is really not fit to be president of the United States. I just really don't support any of his ideas," said Jaylin Harris, a junior at the school.

At 17 years old, Jaylin is organizing an anti-Trump rally of about a dozen students before the president speaks at Willow Run in Ypsilanti.

"President Trump I would like to meet with you and talk to you about Betsy DeVos and why are you so against immigrants?" Jaylin said.

"He's doing things that the average 11th grader wouldn't even think about doing," Thomas said.

So what else is on the minds of these students who haven't even voted yet?

"How do you feel about urban communities and their school districts?" junior Zion Garrett said he would ask Trump.

"Betsy DeVos is not fit to be secretary of education, and she wants to turn public schools and charter schools ... and that's not right at all," Jaylin said.

They do have a choice to protest and question, and they will.

"What would you do to help neighborhood kids in Detroit?" Garrett said he would ask Trump.

Whether the students will actually get to question Trump is doubtful, but they believe their voices will be heard.

"He just focuses on that he has power, and he can do what he wants to do, and we're not gonna let that happen," Jaylin said.