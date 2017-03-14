Sen. Elizabeth Warren to be keynote speaker at Detroit NAACP Fight for Freedom Dinner Local News Sen. Elizabeth Warren to be keynote speaker at Detroit NAACP Fight for Freedom Dinner

- The Detroit branch of the NAACP announced the keynote speaker for this year's Fight for Freedom fund dinner.

The theme for this year's dinner is "A new era, the same cause - justice."



The group chose Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren to deliver the keynote address. Branch President Wendell Anthony says Warren has shown courage in her fight for justice and compassion for those in need.

"She continues to be a crystal clear voice regardless of race, station or location who has made a history of advocating for the rights of people regardless of their status in life," Anthony said. "She has been their champion."

The Fight for Freedom fund dinner is April 23 at the Cobo Convention Center. You can call the Detroit branch of the NAACP at (313) 871-2087 or go online HERE.