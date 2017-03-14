Man killed in head-on Ryan Road crash; drivers suspected of being under the influence Local News Man killed in head-on Ryan Road crash; drivers suspected of being under the influence

A deadly head-on collision in Sterling Heights could result in charges for both drivers.

-

A deadly head-on collision in Sterling Heights could result in charges for both drivers.

Ryan Road just north of Metro Parkway was tied up for hours Tuesday morning, due to an accident just before 1 a.m.

"One of the vehicles crossed the center line and collided with another vehicle," said Lt. David Sarvello, Sterling Heights police

Tragically the passenger in a Chrysler Pacifica, a 25-year-old from Warren, was killed. The driver of the other car, a Ford F150, driven by a 27-year-old from Troy is now in custody, suspected at least, of drunk driving.

"We don't know what his level of intoxication," said Sarvello. "We have to wait for Michigan State police results."

And so far, it seems like a typical, though tragic, drunk driving accident, where an innocent passenger is killed. However the police did a blood test on the driver of the second vehicle, a Pacifica, driven by a 24 year-old from Sterling Heights.

No results yet, but police say there may have been evidence of drug use.

"The accident is still under investigation. Those questions will have to be answered in the next couple of days," Sarvello said.

Investigators say it is possible both drivers could be responsible, one for drinking one for drugs. And both could be charged.

The prosecutor will make the decision on what charges, if any and against which driver, or both, exist in this case.

Maybe the lesson here passengers ask, is the person driving you home able to drive? If there's a question, find alternatives.

"Whether it is a taxi cab, Uber, call a friend," Sarvello said. "There are options so tragedies like this don't happen again."

