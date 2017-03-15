Teen in custody after fire at Pittsfield Twp mosque

- A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a fire at a mosque in Pittsfield Township. According to police, the teen set the fire at the mosque and at another location shortly thereafter.

Police say they're not investigating this as a hate crime.

A fire broke out at the Islamic Center of Ypsilanti just before 5 p.m. Saturday. A total of 14 calls were placed to 911 to report the fire.

Charges are pending for the teen, including whether or not he will face charges as an adult or a juvenile.

