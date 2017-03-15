2 Detroit police officers wounded in the area of Tillman and Ash

Two officers have been wounded in the area of I-96 and Martin Luther King Boulevard Wednesday night.

The incident happened in the area of Tillman Street and Ash, one block south of MLK near Corktown at about 8:30 p.m. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

A suspect has been described as 59-year-old Raymond Durham described as five-feet, 8 inches black male with a salt and pepper beard wearing a tan jacket and tan pants.



The officers have been transported to an area hospital. Their condition is unknown, but police have said they do not believe them to have life threatening injuries.



Michigan State Police is using its helicopter to help in the manhunt as police surround the area. Police have shut down traffic in a four block area from Martin Luther King Blvd to the east.





