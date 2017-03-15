Manhunt is on for suspect Raymond Durham in shooting of 2 DPD officers

- Two Detroit police officers wounded in the area of Ash and Tillman are expected to recover, but the gunman is at large.

The suspect, 60-year-old Raymond Durham, is considered armed and dangerous. It happened at 8:15 Wednesday night in the area of Ash and Tillmon on the city's west side. Durham is a black male about 5 feet, 8, 140 pounds with a last known address of 3806 Magnolia Street.

One officer was shot in the neck, but is expected to recover. The second officer wounded twice in the upper torso but saved by a protective vest. He was also shot in the ankle but the wound is not considered life threatening, Chief James Craig said.

"One of the officers was shot in the ankle but he was also shot twice in the upper torso but he was wearing protective body armor and we believe that saved his life," Craig said. "The second officer was shot in the neck. The early diagnosis is he is going to be okay but we are just not certain."

The officers, from the Third Precinct are a 20-year veteran and the other a member of the force for four years. Craig said they were doing work connected in releation to the investigation of Wayne State Police Officer Collin Rose who was fatally wounded last November not far from the location in Woodbridge,

"Not a good night. Tragedy has struck again in the city of Detroit regarding Detroit's finest. The good news is that both are being treated. They saw a suspect in the vicinity of a narcotics location. He was acting fidgety, they approached, the suspect then reached into his pocket, pulled out a gun and struck both officers. They returned fire but we do not know if their shots took effect."



