The suspected shooter of 2 Detroit police officers has been caught

Detroit police have arrested suspected shooter Raymond Durham in the area of Michigan and Vinewood Wednesday at 11 p.m.

Durham was arrested and the gun was recovered. The suspect was found wounded in the leg.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig said the suspect was shot in the first encounter with police and has been taken to the hospital.

"I just want to commend the effort of our officers, Michigan State Police, looking for this suspect who was armed and dangerous," Craig said. "He did sustain a gunshot wound to one of his legs and has been transported to a hospital to be treated. He was wounded in the first encounter (with police).

"In the second encounter he was suffering from a gunshot wound and taken into custody without incident."

The 60-year-old suspect wounded two officers at 8:15 Wednesday night in the area of Ash and Tillmon on the city's west side.

One officer was shot in the neck, but is expected to recover. The second officer wounded twice in the upper torso but saved by a protective vest. He was also shot in the ankle but the wound is not considered life threatening, Craig said.

The officers, from the Third Precinct are a 20-year veteran and the other a member of the force for four years. Craig said they were doing work connected in relation to the investigation of Wayne State Police Officer Collin Rose who was fatally wounded last November in the location in Woodbridge.



