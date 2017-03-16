Macomb County transgendered teen's mom transitions to a man Local News Macomb County transgendered teen's mom transitions to a man FOX 2 first introduced you to Corey Maison almost two years ago. At that time, the Macomb County teen who was born a boy, was transitioning to a girl.

And now, a FOX 2 follow up as Corey's mom is now in the process of transitioning to a man.

"That light bulb went on for myself as well as my child," said Eric Maison.

A father and his daughter with a unique bond.

"Because I know what it feels like to be trapped in the wrong body," said Corey Maison.

Both have changed their gender identities. Eric and Corey Maison used to be mother and son.

"I know how lucky I am and how lucky Corey is to have the support we have," Eric said.

FOX 2 first introduced you to Corey Maison in September of 2015 after her mother surprised the then-14-year-old with her first dose of hormones.

Erica, her name at the time, was very supportive of Corey, who always felt she was a girl trapped inside a boy's body.

But it turns out her mother was feeling the same way, also battling gender identity from a young age.

"But I kept that to myself, because I wanted to focus on my child," Eric said.

It was over the last year Erica made the transition to Eric. Corey, who still refers to her as mom, helped give her the courage.

"It was an absolute, another weight off my shoulders," Corey said. "Because I realized there were more people out there like me. I knew what she was going through so I knew I had to help her through her journey."

"Oh wait my husband is calling," Eric said.

What hasn't changed is that Eric is still married to the same man and together they have five children.

"I think if I didn't have the support of my husband I don't think I would have transitioned right now in my life," said Eric. "I don't think that risking my marriage and this beautiful like I have would have been worth it right now."

"No matter what we would make it work," said Les Maison, Eric's husband. "We would find a way that, you know, the outside (of) the body didn't mean nearly as much to me as the person I fell in love with and still love to this day."

"Just to ask a heterosexual man to still love you now that you are becoming a man," Eric said. "For him to say I don't care what the outside looks like the shell is, I married the person inside, is just amazing. I feel so blessed

Eric says their marriage and family unit has only grown stronger and they are grateful that being so open about their journeys has continued to help others.

Eric said that others have said: "'Because of you I am still alive, because of you sharing this publicly I didn't kill myself because of you I have hope.'"

