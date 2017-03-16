11-year-old goes missing in Detroit after being punished

- Detroit police are asking for the public's assistance finding an 11-year-old who hasn't been seen since the afternoon of March 15, 2017.

Timothy Washington III was last seen around 3:20 p.m. by his mother at their home in the 14100 block of Abington Avenue, which is near Schoolcraft Avenue and Southfield Road. James's mother reported that James left the house without her permission after being placed on punishment. He has not returned home.

Timothy is about 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 70-80 lbs. and has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a gray or orange shirt, gray pants, and red and white gym shoes shorts.

If anyone has seen Timothy or knows of his whereabouts, they are asked to please contact the Detroit Police Department Sixth Precinct's Investigative Unit at 313-596-5640 or 313-596-5600.