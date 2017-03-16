Chief Craig: no confession from cop shooting suspect to Sgt. Rose murder

- Despite other media reports, the man suspected of shooting and injuring two Detroit police officers has not confessed to fatally shooting a Wayne State University police officer last fall, Chief Craig said at a news conference Thursday morning.

Two Detroit police officers were shot Wednesday night while conducting a narcotics investigation. They approached a man who was "acting fidgety," and the man pulled out a gun and started shooting at the officers, Craig said.

A 20-year veteran with the force was shot in the neck. The second officer, a 4-year veteran, was hit twice in the upper torso but was saved by a bulletproof vest. He was also shot in the ankle. Both officers are in stable condition.

The suspect was tracked down just a few hours later and was taken into custody. Raymond Durham, 60, was arrested just before 11 p.m. Police say they recovered a gun and that Durham had been shot at least once. Chief Craig believes the injury was sustained during a shootout with the two officers. Durham is also in stable condition.

The shooting took place on Tillman Street, near I-96 and Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. Chief James Craig says police presence has been stepped up in the area of the Third Precinct due to an increase in shootings. Police believe narcotics are to blame for the increase.

Chief Craig says the gun Durham used was a .38 caliber revolver and they're testing it to see if it's connected to Rose's murder.

Police are still investigating if there's a connection between Wednesday night's shooting and the fatal shooting of Wayne State University Sgt. Collin Rose in November of 2016. Investigators have been asking for tips from the public in Rose's death, and a reward has topped $100,000. Charges against a man initially arrested in the case were dropped.

Video was released last week in connection with Rose's death, that shows a man crossing the street just 10 minutes after Rose was shot. The video is from a DDOT bus. Craig said they're investigating if Durham may be the man in the video. Craig also commented that the style of the shooting attacks are certainly similar. Craig reiterated, though, that Durham is not suspected in Rose's murder at this time.

Craig says Durham was convicted of two burglaries about 20 years ago but does not have a violent past.

