Smart and Sexy Day celebrated in Detroit

Women celebrated Smart and Sexy Day in Detroit on Wednesday as part of National Women's History Month.

Smart and Sexy Day aims to give women the confidence they need to land that big job.

The holiday was launched in 2012, providing career skills and training to low- income women. Attendees are also taught how to dress professionally and prepare for interviews.

"Today is all about making them feel empowered; it's all about empowering women; having them feel good about themselves," explains Alison Vaughn of Jackets for Jobs. "They're smart and they're sexy and they're confident, and they have the skills to go out and achieve employment.

Smart and Sexy Day is being celebrated in 11 cities nationwide.

For more information on Smart and Sexy Day, visit www.acdnonline.org.