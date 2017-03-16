Suspect killed in shootout with law enforcement in Warren

- Authorities are investigating after a man was shot and killed by authorities in Warren Thursday afternoon.

Michigan State Police say the suspect was wanted on a first-degree Criminal Sexual Conduct Charge. U.S. Marshals and two officers from a fugitive apprehension team approached the suspect outside an apartment complex near Martin and Hoover roads.

MSP says a shoot-out then occurred between the suspect and law enforcement just before 1 p.m. No officers were hit.

SkyFOX flew over the scene, where several bullet casing markers could be seen on the ground in the shared parking lot of Buscemi's and Family Video. Traffic may be backed up in the area as authorities investigate.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.