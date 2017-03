- A man has been found shot to death on Detroit's west side Thursday night.

The shooting occurred near St. Marys Street and Clarita Avenue, just west of Greenfield, south of Seven Mile at 7 p.m. according to police.

The victim was shot several times inside a silver vehicle in the 18600 block of St. Marys. There is no description of the suspect, except that it was a male wearing all black.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.