Mother outraged at prison release of daughter's alleged molester Local News Mother outraged at prison release of daughter’s alleged molester

- “I just want justice for my daughter.”

It’s been a difficult year and a half for Etira Cranford and her daughter. Her daughter was sexually molested when she was 6 years old.

The suspect is a relative of the little girl’s half -sister. He was arrested, charged, and is set to go to trial later this month. Cranford’s daughter started having nightmares this week.

“I believe it was on a Tuesday morning, at 5 a.m. I go on Facebook and I see wedding pictures of him getting married - happy, smiling, everything.”

Her daughter’s alleged molester is out on bond.

“I was not notified at all that he got out on bond.”

While the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office typically notifies victims, in this case representatives say they weren’t notified when the suspect posted bond nearly two months after the judge set it. That’s little solace to Etira Cranford.

“When I saw these pictures on Facebook I was devastated. I was screaming, I was crying. I started instantly shaking. I called my mom at 5 a.m. crying.”

Representative from the Wayne County Prosecutor’s office say now that Fox 2 has brought this to their attention, they are looking into the matter and trying to figure who is responsible for the communication breakdown.