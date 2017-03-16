DNA a match in shooting of DPD officers and murder of WSU Sgt Collin Rose

- The DNA from the shooting of two officers Wednesday night is a match in the murder of a Wayne State Police sergeant, according to police sources.

A "DNA match" was made between the scene of the fatal shooting of WSU Sgt. Collin Rose in November, according to law enforcement sources. The gun, a .38 revolver, was the same type of of weapons used in both shootings, DPD Chief James Craig said earlier on Thursday.



The gun, a .38 caliber revolver, was recovered from suspect Raymond Durham after he allegedly shot officers in the area of Ash and Tillman on the city's west side. He was later arrested a couple hours later in the area of Vinewood and Michigan Avenue, wounded from his earlier altercation.

Rose, a canine officer, was fatally shot while investigating reports of break-ins in the Woodbridge area last Nov. 22. That case remains unsolved.



A rush was ordered for testing at the Michigan State Police crime lab to compare bullets recovered.



Earlier in the day Michigan State Police Lt. Michael Shaw said it is a methodical and exacting process.



"They will actually set it side by side and look through two different microscopes and they will look at the different markings that are left there," Shaw said. "It's a double check system to make sure what one scientist saw passes on to another scientist."



Rose, 29, was investigating possible thefts of navigation systems from cars when he radioed that he was about to speak to someone on a bike. Rose was shot in the head during the stop at Brainard and Lincoln, an area off campus where many students and some officers lived.



Photos of a bike and flashlight the suspect had in the shooting of Rose were released by police. Durham has been known to ride a bike, like the one the suspect had in the Rose case.



A reward of over $100,000 was offered for information leading to the arrest of Rose's killer with no results.