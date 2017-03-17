Dr. Carson, Duggan cut ribbon at Hartford Village, premiere senior living center in Detroit Local News Dr. Carson, Duggan cut ribbon at Hartford Village, premiere senior living center in Detroit Housing and Urban Development Secretary, Dr. Ben Carson, continues a three-day visit to his hometown of Detroit.

Thursday, he joined Mayor Mike Duggan for the ribbon cutting at the city's newest senior living community Hartford Village in northwest Detroit.

The facility will provide seniors with affordable housing and easy access to key community services, churches and other jewels across the area.

"I've been thrilled to see how the innovative spirit is dominating here in Detroit, how people are coming up with projects and learning how to partner with the faith community, with the private sector," Dr. Carson said.

Hartford Village is located on Meyers Road between Six and Seven Mile roads. For more information call (248) 320-0880.