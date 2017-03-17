Davontae Sanford, Detroit Pistons teach kids healthy habits Local News Davontae Sanford, Detroit Pistons teach kids healthy habits A new partnership is encouraging local kids to lead a healthy lifestyle.

Davontae Sanford, the 23-year-old who was wrongfully convicted of quadruple murder, has teamed up with the Detroit Pistons.

They spoke to students at Frederick Douglas Academy Thursday, teaching them how important it is to eat healthy and stay active.

"I'm an older guy now. I played my years; I'm retired; but I still work out each and every day," Earl Cureton, a former Detroit Piston, told the students. "Because as you get older, you really have to take care of your body.

Students also got to take part in a fitness boot camp.

Henry Ford Health System also helped provide lessons in good nutrition.