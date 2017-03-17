Lockdowns lifted at three Center Line Schools

Three schools in Center Line were locked down Friday afternoon due to a barricaded person in the area.

According to Center Line Police, Center Line High School, Academy 21, and Wolfe Middle School were all locked down just before 3 p.m. Friday.

Police said the schools are locked down because of a nearby barricaded person and that the SWAT team is on the scene.

Around 3:30, police said the barricaded man came out of the home on his own. His family, who was also inside the home, all came out safely as well.

The lock down at the schools have been lifted.

