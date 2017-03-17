Thief runs out with arms full of Slim Jims, Reese's Local News Thief runs out with arms full of Slim Jims, Reese's

Detroit Police said an apparently hungry crook walked into a convenience store empty handed but walked out with his arms full of Slim Jims, Kit Kats, and Reese's

The Slim Jim thief walked into the Gas Station on W Fisher Service Drive and Rosa Parks Blvd on March 4 just after midnight.

Police said the man purchased some items, walked to the door, and the put a towel in place to prevent the door from fully closing. Then he turned around and grabbed several boxes of items - the Slim Jims, Kit Kats, and Reese's - and then ran out of the store.

Police said the lone man got away in dark sedan with unknown plates.

Anyone with information is asked to call 313-596-5156 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-Speak-Up.