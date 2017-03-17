Thief runs out with arms full of Slim Jims, Reese's

Posted:Mar 17 2017 03:38PM EDT

Updated:Mar 17 2017 03:38PM EDT

Detroit Police said an apparently hungry crook walked into a convenience store empty handed but walked out with his arms full of Slim Jims, Kit Kats, and Reese's

The Slim Jim thief walked into the Gas Station on W Fisher Service Drive and Rosa Parks Blvd on March 4 just after midnight.

Police said the man purchased some items, walked to the door, and the put a towel in place to prevent the door from fully closing. Then he turned around and grabbed several boxes of items - the Slim Jims, Kit Kats, and Reese's - and then ran out of the store.

Police said the lone man got away in dark sedan with unknown plates.

Anyone with information is asked to call 313-596-5156 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-Speak-Up.


