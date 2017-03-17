Detroit Police officer struggling with bills during cancer fight

- Detroit Police officer Frank Gregory was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of cancer last year. His medical benefits have since expired, and he is now unable to work. Struggling to keep up with mounting medical costs and bills, Officer Gregory's family is hoping for a little help.

"He put his life on the line for the community and the citizens of Detroit. I'm hoping that since he's going through this difficult time that the citizens would reach out to him" says his partner, Katherine Price.

Gregory has worked with Detroit Police for nearly 20 years, most recently in the city's 12th Precinct. "Everyplace he's worked he's worked hard. He's given a tremendous effort and that's why you've seen such an outpouring of support both inside and outside the department," said Commander Johnny Thomas.

Gregory's two daughters, two brothers, mom and dad are all pulling hard for his recovery. "He's always been special ever since he was a child, very mild mannered, a very giving person. Anyone who knows Frank, they love Frank, he's just that kind of guy," said his mother Frenzella Gregory.

You can donate to Officer Gregory through the family's go fund me page. The department is also holding a bike ride in his honor on Sunday, May 21st. It will begin and end at the 12th precinct.