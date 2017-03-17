Chesterfield Twp man charged in child porn case Local News Chesterfield Twp man charged in child porn case Macomb County deputies say they were investigating a complaint made against a Chesterfield Township man and got a warrant to search his home.

Macomb County deputies say they were investigating a complaint made against a Chesterfield Township man and got a warrant to search his home.

That's where they made the sickening discovery. Images of child pornography were discovered on the computer of 31-year-old Nicholas Scott Reynolds.

Reynolds, was living with his parents at the North Point condominiums off Gratiot near 23 Mile Road.

He was arrested less than a mile up the road where he worked one of several part time jobs while studying to become a chiropractor.

Reynolds is charged with four felony counts of possessing, distributing and promoting sexually abusive material of children through a computer.

Investigators came to find Reynolds has faced this type of trouble before, convicted of similar child pornography crimes in Illinois back in 2003 and still on parole.

People who knew him well, in shock tonight, describing him as a nice guy and hard worker, who was also socially standoffish, and didn't like to go out with friends. Reynolds is being held on a $200,000 bond.

The Reynolds family had no comment but FOX 2 briefly spoke with his brother who also lives there and said this has been a difficult time for the family.