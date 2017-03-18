3 dead in shooting on Detroit's west side

Detroit police say they're investigating a shooting that has left 3 people dead on Detroit's west side.

According to police, the shooting was reported shortly after 6 a.m. Saturday and occurred in the 16000 block of Rutherford.

The victim's identities are being withheld until proper family notifications according to police.

According to police, the suspect kicked in a door of the home and fatally shot 3 people. Another victim was taken to the hospital, condition unknown.

According to police, the 4th victim got into a shootout with the suspect and that is when the suspect fled the scene, possibly in a 2004 gold Cobalt.

Police say that they currently have the suspect detained at a local hospital after he sought medical treatment.

If you have any information pertaining to this shooting, please call Detroit police immediately.