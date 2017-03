Rep. Trott faces angry public at town hall meeting Local News Rep. Trott faces angry public at town hall meeting Congressman David Trott faced off with an angry public at a town hall meeting at Suburban Collection Showplace. FOX 2's Amy Lange has the story.

- They've been waiting for this moment for months, and today protesters let Congressman David Trott have it. While other members of Congress have faced raucus crowds at meetings across the country, Trott has held off until now. It was his first town hall meeting in two years. The crowds were so huge at Suburban Collection Showplace that hundreds were left outside. Inside they were loud, and pretty angry. FOX 2's Amy Lange takes a look.