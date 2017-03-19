Vigil held for victims of Detroit home shooting Local News Vigil held for victims of Detroit home shooting 3 people killed while they were asleep in their home. The suspected gunman, a man they knew and trusted. Tonight, their loved ones gathered outside their home to honor those they lost. FOX 2's Hannah Saunders has the story.

- Loved ones gathered outside the Detroit home of three people who were killed.

According to police, the shooting was reported shortly after 6 a.m. Saturday in the 16000 block of Rutherford.

According to police, the suspect kicked in a door of the home and began shooting at anyone he saw. Michelle Davis-Asaka, Robert Pittman, and Darrion Jones were killed. Another victim was taken to the hospital, and is expected to be okay.

The suspect was also wounded and drove from the scene. He was later arrested in the hospital. Those who knew him say he was released from prison last fall, and the family had been helping to get him back on his feet.

The family of the victims is asking for help to pay for their funerals. If you would like to help, CLICK HERE to donate.