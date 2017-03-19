Teenager shot in head in Pontiac; friend in custody Local News Teenager shot in head in Pontiac; friend in custody A Pontiac teenager is hospitalized in critical condition after being shot while hanging out with friends this weekend.

- A Pontiac teenager is hospitalized in critical condition after being shot while hanging out with friends this weekend.

The shooting happened Saturday just after 11 p.m. at a home on Wall Street, which is near Osmun and S Sanford streets. Pontiac police say the victim was hanging out with three other people at the home when the shooting happened. It's not known right now if any adults were home.

One of the friends called 911, and when police arrived they found the 15-year-old in a second-story bedroom with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to the hospital and has been listed in critical condition. The victim has been identified as Solomon Bonner of Orion Township.

Police took the three friends into custody for questioning. After determining which friend shot the weapon, the others were released to their parents. The 14-year-old from Pontiac remains in custody.

Police describe the victim, a Pontiac Panther youth football player, and the suspect as being best friends. They're trying to determine if the shooting was accidental. Police say a .32 caliber was found after it was tossed next door in a neighbor's backyard.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.