6 injured in firebombing on Detroit's southwest side

- Six people are being hospitalized after they were injured in a firebombing on Detroit's southwest side late Sunday night. We're told some of those injured are children.

The fire happened just before midnight in the 5700 block of Otis Street, which is near Michigan and Livernois avenue.

The people are recovering in the hospital with burns and smoke inhalation. We're told all of them are expected to survive.

The Michigan Arson Prevention Committee is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest. Call (313) 628-2900 for more information.