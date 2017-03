- Police are investigating after human remains were found in an alleyway on Detroit's east side.

Police say a man was cleaning the alley near Hasse and Davison Street, which is near E McNichols Road, and discovered the skeletal remains. His wife called 911.

Medics arrived on scene and confirmed the remains are of a human, police say. The remains were turned over to the medical examiner.

