Endangered Missing Advisory for 16-year-old Joy Martin

- Michigan State Police have issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for a 16-year-old from Saugatuck.

Police say Joy Martin left home voluntarily after talking with a stranger on the KIK messenger app. She may have left the state via a Greyhound bus with a bag of packed clothes.

Joy is 5 feet 6 inches tall, and weighs 180 lbs. She has blonde hair, blue eyes and a diamond stud nose piercing.

If you have seen Joy or know of her whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Michigan State Police Wayland Post at 269-792-2213.