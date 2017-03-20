6 hospitalized in southwest Detroit firebombing Local News 6 hospitalized in southwest Detroit firebombing A family of six was sent to the hospital after their southwest Detroit was firebombed Sunday night.

"My wife heard a window break that's what got her attention. That's when she saw the flames shooting out," said witness John Argo. "We knew kids lived there."

The incident took place about 11 p.m. Sunday in the 5700 block of Otis in Detroit.

Two adults and four children were inside --the youngest just 4 years old. Authorities say the fire was intentionally set.

Fire investigators say he family wasn't able to get out of the front door so they made their way to the front of the house, broke the front window and climbed through.

"It's a miracle they got out and yes they were all hurt, but they're all alive," said Dave Fornell, deputy fire commissioner.

They were hospitalized, suffering from burns and smoke inhalation.

Argo lives down the street, and remembers all too well another fire on Otis.

"It just brings back memories. My kids -- have to get them out of this house because it's spreading," he said.

Fornell says they have no doubt that this was arson.

"Our arson people were on the scene right away. We brought out our accelerant-sniffing dog, Pasta, it appears that we're calling this an arson fire, and it appears that there was an accelerant used in the fire," he said.

Investigators are offering a reward of up to $5,000 dollars for information leading to the arrest of a suspect or suspects in this case.