- A 14-year-old was wounded by a shotgun on the east side of Detroit Monday night.



The alleged shooter is the teen's 10-year-old brother according to Detroit police. It is unclear what the circumstance was although investigators say the shooting was the result of "kids playing with a shotgun."

The incident happened in the 13000 block of Pfent Street located near Reno.

The boy is hospitalized in critical condition.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.