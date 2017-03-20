Southgate man charged for triple murder inside Detroit home

-

A Southgate man is charged in a triple murder Saturday in Detroit.

Demaro Devone Horne is accused of kicking the door in of a residence on Rutherford Street and fatally shooting a 60-year-old man, a 43-year-old woman and 23-year-old man inside.

Horne was injured by one of the people inside the home and discovered by the police outside the house. He was arrested and transported to the hospital where he was later arraigned Monday.

Horne has been charged with three counts of Open Murder, two counts of Assault with Intent to Murder, one count of Home Invasion First Degree, one count of Felon in Possession of a Firearm and one count of Felony Firearm.

None of the names of the deceased have been released by police. It is not clear how Horne was injured.

The probable cause conference is scheduled for March 28, 2017 at 8:30 a.m.; the preliminary examination is scheduled for April 4, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. Both hearings are before Judge Kenneth King in 36th District Court.