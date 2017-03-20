Police: 10-year-old shot his teen brother while playing with guns at grandparents house Local News Police: 10-year-old shot his teen brother while playing with guns at grandparents house A 14-year-old boy has allegedly been shot by his 10-year-old brother on Detroit's east side.

Detroit police are calling it an accident in the 13000 block of Pfent Street near Seven Mile and Gratiot. It appears that the two were playing with guns inside the house, which were put away but unsecured in the closet.

One of the guns, a shotgun was loaded. The 10-year-old accidentally shot his brother, wounding him in the abdomen. He is in critical condition, but undergoing surgery tonight.

The boys were home with their grandparents when the incident occurred at about 7:15 p.m. Monday.

The 10-year-old is with Child Protective Services tonight.

"They were in a safe place, they boys started messing around and got the guns out," said Capt. Eric Decker, Detroit police. "Unfortunately one of the guns was loaded. A 10-year-old pulled the trigger, and unfortunately shot his brother."