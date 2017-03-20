72-year-old man killed in crash by suspects leaving suspected prostitution scene Local News 72-year-old man killed in crash by suspects leaving suspected prostitution scene

Bennie Sims of Detroit was running errands when two women in a grey Intrepid appear to blow through a red, plowing into his red truck.

-

Bennie Sims of Detroit was running errands when two women in a grey Intrepid appear to blow through a red, plowing into his red truck.

The deadly collision happened as Sims, 72, had the right of way, pulling onto Woodward from State Fair around 2:30 Monday afternoon.



"They need to be prosecuted to the fullest, you know what I mean," said Derek Sims, the victim's nephew. "Because they took somebody away from me. And he's an innocent bystander."

"I'm just sad that it happened and everything," said Arthur Sims, the victim's brother. "I'm not feeling well."

Detroit Police say the woman hit the gas after they were spotted leaving a suspected prostitution and human trafficking location near Seven Mile and Woodward.

FOX 2 also learned that the vehicle the two women were driving had been stolen from a family in Troy in February. We spoke with that family tonight, as you can imagine, they were pretty shocked to see where it ended up.

"The officers did attempt to perform a stop on the Intrepid a ways back on Woodward," said Deputy Chief David LeValley. "All indications that we have is that they immediately discontinued that and stopped once the vehicle started to speed away because at that time, they weren't trying to stop the vehicle for any kind of violent felony."

"The cops were behind the car, close enough to where it looked like they were chasing it, but there were just the lights on, no sirens," said witness Lila Goad.

The two women, under arrest while in critical condition at a local hospital.

"They should have just pulled over," Sims said. "They didn't pull over. They were out there doing wrong. So the law is going to have it."

The man lost was a beloved uncle and great uncle, who never had any children of his own. He was a long time Chrysler employee who liked hosting BBQs in his retirement.

"Every time he'd have a barbecue, he'd make everybody laugh," Sims said. "He was a party."