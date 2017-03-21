Detroit police looking for missing 25-year-old mother Local News Detroit police looking for missing 25-year-old mother Detroit police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 25-year-old mother who is 4 months pregnant.

Monai Hemphill has not been seen since Monday, March 20, 2017. Her mother says Monai dropped off two of her children at school on Monday and then went to work in Grosse Pointe, but never made it home. It's not known if she stayed at work for her entire shift.

Monai's motner says Monai is bipolar, schizophrenic and depressed.

"I would've never thought that it would be me to be asking the public for your help, but I am asking you and reaching out for you guys to help me and join me to find my daughter. This is something that's never happened. I just ask for her safe return," says her mother, Trill Hemphill.

Hemptill is 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 150 lbs. She drives a tan 1998 4-door Plymouth.

If you've seen Monai or know of her whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at (313) 596-1616.