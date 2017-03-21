Police: Man fatally shot after kicking in ex-girlfriend's door Local News Man fatally shot after kicking in ex-girlfriend's door Police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place in a home on Detroit's west side.

Police say a man armed with a handgun kicked down the door of his his girlfriend's apartment, which is in the 3900 block of Wabash Street near 14th Street and Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard. The woman's brother was home with her at the home, and shot and killed the suspect around 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Police confirm this is a case of domestic violence. One neighbor told us the man came to the woman's home repeatedly in the last six months -- and the results have been violent. While neighbors can't believe it actually came to this, they say they repeatedly saw the warning signs and even reported it.

"One of my neighbors called and said police were out here. We came out and found out someone was deceased and we were hoping it wasn't the young lady," a concerned neighbor told FOX 2's Robin Murdoch. She didn't want to give her name, but told us just last week the break-in suspect ran his truck into the woman's garage door.

Police say the 21-year-old man was shot several times. His name has not yet been given.

It's not known right now if charges are expected for the brother, who is 32 years old. Both guns were recovered at the scene.

This is a developing story.