Detroit police officer Frank Gregory loses cancer battle

- A sad update to a story we told you about last Friday - a Detroit police officer battling cancer has passed away.

Officer Frank Gregory was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of Sarcoma cancer just last year. He spent nearly 20 years with DPD.

Gregory -- who was with the 12th Precinct, leaves behind a loving family including two daughters.

"It gives a different view of the police department, police officers where you get to see the human side of us," said Cmdr. Johnny Thomas, Detroit police. "This gives the human side of it that we are people too."

"He's always been special ever since he was a child, very mild mannered, a very giving person. Anyone who knows Frank, they love Frank, he's just that kind of guy," said his mother Frenzella Gregory.



Our condolences to his family and friends, as well as his fellow officers.