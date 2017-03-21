Missing 40-year-old woman found dead on east side, relative is a suspect Local News Missing 40-year-old woman found dead on east side, relative is a suspect

- A woman reported missing by her family has been found dead after a fatal shooting.



Police say 40-year old Alonda Cathey has been found dead inside a home on Cooper Street near Gratiot and I-94. Police have one person in custody in connection to Cathey's murder and her brother said the suspect is a relative.

FOX 2 is told she was shot to death in what appears to be a robbery. Cathey's minivan was spotted outside the Liquor Party Place on Gratiot.

Her body was found tonight with a gunshot wound and her brother helped solve the mystery.

"I bumped into the family member at the liquor store, he was driving her car," said the victim's brother Alonzo Cathey. "I asked her where my sister was at because she would never (leave him). He said he found her car on the side street. And it just didn't add up, it didn't make sense so I called the police and kept him there.

"We went back to her house and discovered her dead and he was the last one with her."

Investigators towing her vehicle were searching for clues after they say her credit card had been used this morning.

