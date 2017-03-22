Lincoln Park basketball player dies from sudden heart attack Local News Lincoln Park basketball player dies from sudden heart attack A Lincoln Park High School student collapsed during spring basketball tryouts and died.

- A Lincoln Park High School student collapsed during spring basketball tryouts and died.

Xavier Carter loved basketball and was trying out for the spring team at Lincoln Park High School on Monday when he suddenly collapsed as his heart stopped.

FOX 2 spoke with Xavier's aunt tonight and she said he had been feeling run down this past month but had no known heart problems.

"I prayed for him, I prayed so hard, I had everyone else pray for him," said his friend Jaelon Coleman. "My friend texted me and said Xavier didn't make it."

Xavier died Tuesday morning at the University of Michigan Hospital where he had been airlifted, after he collapsed.

His friends are shocked and hurting.

"Whether it was us playing football together, basketball or doing track together," said Michael Johnson. "We could always get down and could talk about anything that happened."

The high school sophomore was said to be always entertaining.

"If someone is sitting in the room, you're bored, he would be the person who turned on some music and started dancing," said Coleman.

But he also had a serious side.

"That was the only person at the end of the day I considered that I could call at any time and you would find a way to come get me," Johnson said. "(He) could find something that would help me no matter what."

"If I had any problems with anything, he was there," Coleman said. "He was the person I went to. I vented to him about everything. He knows me more than anybody knows me. Just to see that go away, I'm going to miss him."

His family has set up a GoFundMe Account to help pay for the funeral CLICK HERE. For funeral information CLICK HERE.