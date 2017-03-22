Kingpin of Detroit motel prostituion ring still on the run Local News Kingpin of Detroit motel prostituion ring still on the run The feds are still searching for the ring leader behind a prostitution ring at a Detroit motel.

Darrick Denard Bell's rap sheet goes back nearly three decades, and right now he's on the run.



His right-hand man was captured last week, but the manhunt in this case is far from over.

Investigators for Homeland Security busted the Victory Inn in January for a prostitution ring.

The motel is located on Michigan Avenue near the Detroit and Dearborn border.

Authorities say Bell, 48, is also a six time felon, known on the streets as "Tone."

The drug raid at the Victory Inn took place on Jan. 12 of this year, but the investigation goes back to last year.



In September of 2016, investigators spoke with a woman at Detroit Receiving Hospital in the emergency room after she ingested herself with heroin.

That woman identified Tone as the drug leader and pimp working a prostitution ring out of the motel.

The woman told investigators Tone gave the prostitutes drugs and assaulted them.

Also according to the complaint, drugs were sold at the Victory Inn.

Authorities conducted surveillance at the motel for several months.

During the raid in January, investigators say many of the motel rooms had shown evidence of recent drug inside each of the rooms.

Investigators retrieved firearms, cell phones, victims of drug use, and narcotics including crack cocaine.

Shelvie Avery, Bell's lieutenant who is in custody, appeared in federal court on Tuesday represented by an attorney.

He decided to waive his detention hearing, and to stay in custody at least the case trial begins.

Avery's preliminary examination court hearing is scheduled for early April.

Avery's preliminary examination court hearing is scheduled for early April.

Anyone with information on Darrick Bell's whereabouts should call the Homeland Security tip line, 1-866-DHS-2ICE.