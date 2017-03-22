Vacant Catholic school to transform into housing on east side Local News Vacant Catholic school to transform into housing on east side

It was a Catholic school for 80 years but it's been vacant for more than a decade. The old "transfiguration school" in Detroit is about to undergo a big transformation.

Another block of blight in another Detroit neighborhood. Abandoned homes that should be torn down and Julie Franklin has been living in her east side home on Syracuse looking at them for the past 21 years.

"Everything was so nice and occupied when I got here in August of '96," she said.

Now it's all gone but a new plan is in the works for this neighborhood near Hamtramck dubbed 'Banglatown' because of the many immigrants from Bangladesh who call the area home.

"There's an abundance of housing - it's really about what quality housing we're providing for Detroiters," said Arthur Jemison, director of housing and revitalization.

Jemison invited FOX 2 to the fittingly named Transfiguration Academy. It is a vacant school now - but the city is teaming up with the archdiocese requesting proposals to transform this space into mixed income and affordable housing of 15 to 20 units - with an emphasis on preservation - like the tin ceilings, windows, floors.

And it's not just this building that would be getting a makeover.

"The idea is not only with the redevelopment happening inside this building but on nearby lots - and with nearby structures that need to be taken down and cleared," he said.

Jemison says this is the first project with the Archdiocese but more could be in the works - the city also has vacant public schools it's looking to redevelop - but this project - is getting started now.

We are told two years from now they hope to be moving in the first of many families.

"That'll be so beautiful - that we'll have more occupied house or rebuilt house or whatever they're going to do - hopefully they'll rebuild," said Franklin.

In this neighborhood that truly needs it.

